MMSD Board of Education plans for superintendent search

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education met Monday night to start planning for the search for the district's next superintendent.
Dr. Carlton Jenkins, who has led the district since August 2020, announced last week he plans to retire at the end of July.
Now, the school board has to start looking for someone to lead the second largest district in Wisconsin.
Though MMSD's last superintendent search was four years ago, many current board members are new to the process.
During their meeting Monday, they heard from people who are familiar with the search process, including former secretary for the board, Barb Osborn.
She recommended board members follow a search and hiring timeline similar to what the board did during its last search in 2019. Osborn told board members, from what she's seen in previous searches, finding a new superintendent can be done well in seven to eight months.
She also cautioned the board against not selecting an interim superintendent to lead the district after Jenkins retires and before the new superintendent is hired.
"Trying to do this without an interim step in between is not advisable," she said. "It's very helpful, to the Doyle Building in particular, to have somebody steering the ship while this is going on so that they know that their jobs in their current work streams are going to continue on, and that everything is going to be fine."
That's what the district did during its last superintendent search. However, board president Ali Muldrow said they might have another option this go around.
"I asked Dr. Jenkins if this process takes seven to eight months as Barb outlined, would he be willing to stay on so that we could avoid an interim and have a smoother transition between him and our new administration, our new superintendent," Muldrow said. "He did say he was open to that."
She told board members that does not mean Jenkins will absolutely be willing to delay his retirement, but she said he "is interested in having that conversation," if necessary.
Board members also heard from Sherry Terrell-Webb, the district's general counsel, about the formal next steps needed to start the superintendent search.
Terrell-Webb will create a Request for Proposal, which is a document that allows the board to hear from search firms interested in helping MMSD find its next superintendent.
She said she can have a draft of the document ready by Thursday, Feb. 23 and told the board that means the superintendent search could start in earnest by the end of the month.