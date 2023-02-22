MMSD cancels classes due to winter weather for second day in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Madison Metropolitan School District announced it will remain closed Thursday due to snowy and icy conditions.
The closure includes the following schools and facilities:
- All MMSD schools and facilities will be closed Thursday, February 23, 2023
- All after-school activities in school buildings are canceled
- All MSCR programs, activities and rentals are canceled
A school district spokesperson urged everyone to stay safe during the winter storm.
Some additional districts are also announcing school closures for Thursday. You can check on your district by clicking here.