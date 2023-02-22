 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MMSD cancels classes due to winter weather for second day in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Madison Metropolitan School District announced it will remain closed Thursday due to snowy and icy conditions. 

The closure includes the following schools and facilities:

  • All MMSD schools and facilities will be closed Thursday, February 23, 2023
  • All after-school activities in school buildings are canceled
  • All MSCR programs, activities and rentals are canceled

A school district spokesperson urged everyone to stay safe during the winter storm. 

Some additional districts are also announcing school closures for Thursday. You can check on your district by clicking here.

