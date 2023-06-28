MMSD cancels summer classes and programs due to air quality

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District is closed Wednesday due to worsening air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke.
A district spokesperson said there are summer several programs impacted by the closure.
- There are no MMSD summer semester classes; virtual programming is also canceled
- MMSD athletic practices and programming are canceled
- All MSCR programming is canceled
