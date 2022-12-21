MMSD, dozens of other districts close ahead of winter storm

MADISON (WKOW) — On Thursday, December 22, Madison Metropolitan District Schools and Madison School & Community Recreation activities are closed.
MMSD, along with dozens of other districts, are closing ahead of a winter storm that's forecasted to bring snow, below-freezing temperatures and high wind with the potential for blizzard conditions.
In addition to canceling class and activities, MSSD is canceling facility rentals and COVID-19 clinics. Limited and non-mandatory athletic practice is being allowed from 8 a.m. to noon.
A full list of districts that canceled classes or moved to virtual learning is available on our Closings & Delays webpage.