...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Steady snow will
begin this evening and continue through the night. Winds will be
on the lighter side overnight, but will quickly ramp up on
Thursday behind a cold front with gusts of 40 to 50 mph Thursday
night and Friday. Wind chills will plummet on Thursday,
dropping to 25 to 35 below zero for late Thursday afternoon
through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted Thursday
morning through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MMSD, dozens of other districts close ahead of winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
12-15-School-Closings

MADISON (WKOW) — On Thursday, December 22, Madison Metropolitan District Schools and Madison School & Community Recreation activities are closed. 

MMSD, along with dozens of other districts, are closing ahead of a winter storm that's forecasted to bring snow, below-freezing temperatures and high wind with the potential for blizzard conditions.

In addition to canceling class and activities, MSSD is canceling facility rentals and COVID-19 clinics. Limited and non-mandatory athletic practice is being allowed from 8 a.m. to noon. 

A full list of districts that canceled classes or moved to virtual learning is available on our Closings & Delays webpage.

