MMSD holds first virtual learning day of '22-'23 school year

MADISON (WKOW) – Significant snowfall inspired several school districts to shift to virtual learning Friday, including the Madison Metropolitan School District. This marked the district’s first virtual learning day of the 2022-2023 school year.
Spokesperson for the Madison Metropolitan School District, Tim LeMonds, said the decision to hold a virtual learning day over a snow day came after the district ran out of its allotted number of snow days.
“It's the fifth snow day, but this is the first time that we've switched to the virtual model,” LeMonds said. “There's things that we can do before we go to the virtual model, and we've been doing that, but after four and now looking at our fifth closure, our options were limited.”
LeMonds said significant preparation went into Friday’s virtual learning day for both families and staff.
“The big thing was to inform our teachers, our schools, and our parents in advance, to remember to remind students to bring home their fully charged Chromebooks, their notebooks, all the materials that they would need for the school day,” LeMonds said.
Parents and guardians in the Madison Metropolitan School District shared mixed feelings about how the virtual learning day went.
“Very reminiscent of the past. It was a struggle to get her on,” Cheyenne Friese, the mom of a fourth grader at Mendota Elementary school, said.
Friese said she hopes for more structure in the future, or a snow day instead.
“I would have rather them added a day on to the end of the year preferably, versus virtual,” Friese said. “A lot of children I know struggled with it.”
Other parents shared with 27 News on Facebook that it was going fine, and there weren’t issues.
LeMonds said having students in classrooms is always preferred and acknowledged virtual learning can exacerbate learning inequalities.
“We're always open for suggestions, and I'm sure over the next couple of days, we'll get some feedback on things that we could have done better,” LeMonds said.
If snow closes school again, LeMonds said they will consider another virtual learning day.
You can read more about what goes into school closures here.