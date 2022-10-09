MMSD official clarifies police response at La Follette High School

MADISON (WKOW) -- MMSD officials are explaining why Madison police responded to La Follette High School during the school's homecoming dance Saturday night.
Spokesperson for MMSD, Timothy LeMonds said in an emailed statement to 27 News that "there was no incident involving a weapon at the La Follette homecoming dance last night." Although LeMonds said a "loud noise" near the end of the dance "gave some students the impression" a weapon was fired.
LeMonds explained that just before 9 p.m., an altercation took place between two students.
"While staff were working to de-escalate the altercation, a loud noise from what is believed to be a large balloon being 'popped' in close proximity resulted in many students rushing to exit the gymnasium at the same time. The nature of the noise gave some students the impression of it potentially originating from a weapon being fired," LeMonds said.
Police arrived and determined the sound did not come from a weapon and likely was from a balloon bursting. LeMonds said the dance didn't resume since the incident happened so close to the end of the event.