MMSD opens enrollment center for students impacted by One City Schools closure

MADISON (WKOW) — In the wake of One City School closing its high school, the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) is stepping in to assist students and their families.
In a statement to 27 News, a One City Schools spokesperson confirmed they are closing the 9th and 10th grade high school. The spokesperson cites not having enough teachers to "deliver high-quality education."
The last day of school for those high schoolers is January 20. The rest of the school grade's will remain open.
In order to help the estimated 51 students displaced by the closure, MMSD is opening an "emergency enrollment center," according to spokesperson Tim LeMonds.
LeMonds said the district made the decision to "mobilize a support team" Thursday evening after meeting with One City School families.
“The One City Schools’ announcement was unexpected and undoubtedly stressful for the families impacted. We felt compelled to respond very quickly by providing all the support necessary to assist these families,” said Carlton D. Jenkins, MMSD Superintendent. “We are committed to providing these families all the support and services necessary to ensure a smooth transition and a quick enrollment process to prevent any loss of instruction time. We are all looking forward to welcoming these scholars to the MMSD family.”
LeMond says the enrollment center offers families several services and support, including:
- A quick and seamless enrollment process which will prioritize continuity of education for all 51 scholars, and provide a smooth transition for each family. This will also provide families more time to transition their school routines.
- MMSD counselors to support families and scholars throughout the entire transition process
- Orientations with families and scholars to facilitate familiarity with our facilities and school campuses.