MMSD parent, former teacher face off for seat on Madison school board

MADISON (WKOW) -- Either Badri Lankella or Blair Mosner Feltham will be joining the MMSD Board of Education. The two candidates are running for Seat 6 on the board.
Lankella is an MMSD parent, with two kids who attend Vel Phillips Memorial High School. Mosner Feltham is a former MMSD teacher who now works for the Sun Prairie Area School District.
The candidates, along with incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen, who is running unopposed for a third term on the school board, took part in a forum Wednesday hosted by Operation Fresh Start.
Mosner Feltham said she thinks she's the best person to join the board because of her classroom experience.
"I really know what can make a difference in the experiences young people have in school," she said.
Lankella said he wants to join the board in order to tackle challenges facing the district and students.
"For every issue that we are having, I will try to circle all of them together and deal with the issues for the whole community," he said.
Vander Meulen said she wants to serve on the board for another term to continue her mission.
"I'm running to give a voice to the voiceless because all students deserve quality education, regardless [of] where they live, who they are and what ability level that they have," she said.
School safety
One of the questions the candidates answered was about school safety. Vander Meulen said the board doesn't have the funding necessary to make all the changes she'd like to see.
"What we're willing to do is quite a bit. What we are able to do is what's limited," she said. "Right now, we only get funding for glass hardening windows and locks on doors. That's what we get from the state, but neither of which are really effective."
She said she'd like to see more funding for counselors and mental health resources. She also said she's against having armed officers in schools.
Lankella echoed that opposition.
"Legislators are pushing to make resource officers available, but we need to find the proper way," he said. "More uniformed officers with more guns at school is not going to help. That's the first gun in the school."
Mosner Feltham did not address armed school resource officers in her answer. Instead she said she's worried about a "violent and cruel world outside of schools."
She said she believes she has the knowledge about what resources would help teachers and students create safe and supportive classrooms.
"I will be able to take a look at the budget line and say 'okay, is this going to provide that resource, that time resource and that intellectual resource?'" she said.
Superintendent search
Vander Meulen and the winner of the Lankella/Mosner Feltham race will be on the school board during the search for MMSD's next superintendent.
Each candidate shared what qualities they're looking for in the district's next leader.
Lankella said he wants the superintendent to be collaborative.
"There's so much disconnect with the administration, staff and the community," he said. "We need to have a leader who can bring everybody together."
He said he also wants the next superintendent to have experience with budgets, working with legislators and being in a large school district. Lankella said it's also important to him that the candidate chosen is able to provide organizational stability to MMSD.
Mosner Feltham said she is looking for a candidate who understands Madison schools' role in the broader community, and she wants the next superintendent to understand that teaching and learning "can't be micromanaged or mechanized."
She also said she wants the district's next leader to stick with new proposals and be willing to learn.
"[Say] 'here's what we think is going to work, here's how long we're going to try it for, here's the piece we're going to try and here's how we're going to tell if we're ready to try the next thing, rather than constantly cycling through flashy new ideas," she said.
Vander Meulen said she wants the next superintendent to be able to work with both the school board and the teachers' union, and she wants the person to be able to compromise and admit when they are wrong.
She also said she wants the leader to put kids and teachers first.
"Without teachers, we have no school," she said. "Without students, we have no school."
The election is on April 4.
All voters who live within the MMSD boundaries will see both races on their ballot.