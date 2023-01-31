MMSD postpones basketball game between Madison East, LaFollette

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Metropolitan School District is postponing a basketball game between two of its high schools.
The game was scheduled for Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. between Madison East High School and LaFollette.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the game is being postponed because of "safety concerns stemming from an altercation among LaFollette students."
LeMonds said the altercation took place in the LaFollette parking lot and police were involved.
He said no one was hurt, but the district canceled after school activities to "prioritize the safety" of students, staff and visitors.