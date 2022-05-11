MMSD reminds families of closure policies during early season heat wave

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District is reminding its staff and students to stay cool and hydrated in the recent heat wave.
With more record breaking heat in the forecast, MMSD says that their buildings will remain open during a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watch, but will close if an Excessive Heat Warning is issued.
"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we always follow a set of guidelines to make decisions about whether the school will be open or closed," MMSD said in a Facebook post.
If there are closures due to heat, MMSD says that families will be notified via email, text and robocall. Information will also be posted on MMSD's social media pages, and WKOW 27 will be informed as well. You can see active school closures on our Closing & Delays page.
You can learn more about the district's extreme heat policies on MMSD's weather information page.