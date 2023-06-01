MMSD requests MPD presence at La Follette High School after threat via email

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police officers will be stationed at La Follette High School for the rest of Thursday, following a threat sent to multiple staff members via an anonymous email.
A news release from the district stated the threat included a bomb and "other acts of violence towards the school."
The school exercised its Safety Response Protocol and put the building in a "secure" and "hold" status around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, meaning no one was able to enter or exit, and all students and staff stayed in their classrooms.
Madison police officers and a K-9 inspected the school, including all lockers, and determined there was no threat. The secure and hold were lifted around 1 p.m.
A spokesperson for MMSD said the district is working with police investigators to figure out the origin of the email.