...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHEASTERN AND SOUTH CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green
Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MMSD requests MPD presence at La Follette High School after threat via email

  • Updated
  • 0
0927_La-Follette-high

La Follette High School

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police officers will be stationed at La Follette High School for the rest of Thursday, following a threat sent to multiple staff members via an anonymous email. 

A news release from the district stated the threat included a bomb and "other acts of violence towards the school."

The school exercised its Safety Response Protocol and put the building in a "secure" and "hold" status around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, meaning no one was able to enter or exit, and all students and staff stayed in their classrooms. 

Madison police officers and a K-9 inspected the school, including all lockers, and determined there was no threat. The secure and hold were lifted around 1 p.m. 

A spokesperson for MMSD said the district is working with police investigators to figure out the origin of the email. 

