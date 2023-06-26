MMSD school board approves preliminary budget, additional raise for custodians

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison school board members voted unanimously Monday night to approve the district's 2023-2024 preliminary budget.
Part of that budget is an 8% base wage increase for all district employees. But Monday night, district custodians asked board members for an additional $5/hour raise.
One East High School custodian advocated for the raise by talking about the hours she and her coworkers put in and how they are still required to come to work on snow days.
"We put in so many hours for the kids because we want to make sure the classrooms they go to are conducive to learning," she tearfully said.
The board did not approve a $5/hour raise, but board members voted 6-1 to boost custodians' pay by $3.20/hour.
"I wanted to give the $5, and I still want to give the $5," board member Nicki Vander Meulen said. "I am trying to walk a tight rope between fiscal responsibility and doing the right thing."
The only board member to vote against the raise was Laura Simkin, who cited other employers in Madison paying custodians less than MMSD will with the 8% district-wide raise.
"I am really proud of us for passing an 8% salary increase for all our staff, and I feel really comfortable that we are competitive with the salaries we are offering for custodial staff," she said.
Other aspects of the preliminary budget include money to purchase new reading curriculum for Kindergarten through 5th grade and additional funding for a new transportation contract.
The district doesn't know yet how much money it will get from the state because lawmakers haven't finalized and passed the state budget. Over the next few months, there will be tweaks to the MMSD budget, and board members will take the final budget vote in October.