MMSD school board favors slower search for next superintendent

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District is looking for its next leader, and school board members are working to finalize the steps they'll take before hiring a new superintendent.
Monday night, the board heard from Monica Rosen with Alma Advisory Group, the search firm helping the district with the hiring process.
She laid out two timeline options for the search: a quicker process that would wrap up in September and a longer process that would wrap up in March 2024.
Rosen said, with the shorter timeline, the new superintendent would likely start in January 2024.
With the longer timeline, they would likely be in place for the start of the 2024-25 school year.
She said the longer timeline would give the board more time to gather community input, and she said it could also lead to more applicants, since it wouldn't ask anyone to start in the middle of the school year.
Board members found consensus Monday night, saying they favor a slower search.
"[It is] one that we think is going to bring us a really high quality candidate pool and a very inclusive, accessible, transparent community engagement process," board president Nichelle Nichols said.
Rosen said her search firm typically uses several methods to learn what qualities people in the community want to see in the next superintendent. She said those include small discussions at town hall meetings, interviews with community leaders, focus groups and a survey.