MMSD School Board votes to keep COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place for staff

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Board of Education voted to keep its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff members in place during a meeting Monday night.
The motion which supported an end to the mandate failed when voted on by the seven-member policymaking body.
"Very simply, having to go to school shouldn't mean whether or not you live or die," said board member Nicki Vander Meulen. "I can't justify it. And that's why I'm voting no."
"I just think for me, when I think of it being a mandate without having the adequate recourses, that makes me feel a little uneasy for our employees," said school board member Nichelle Nichols. "I'm going to be voting in support of approving the end of the mandate."
The district's director of health services and a doctor from UW Health also joined the meeting to give their expert opinions.