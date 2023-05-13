MMSD School Markets supporting students and families

MADISON (WKOW) — At the beginning of the school year, a food pantry at Madison East High School was being under utilized by students and was at risk of closing. Now, the school goes through 2,000 to 4,000 pounds of food a week.
That’s thanks to Second Harvest’s partnership with Madison Metropolitan School District for a program called School Markets. It’s set up like a convenience store where students and staff are encouraged to grab snacks for the day or bring home food to share with their families.
“Teachers tell me they've got better attendance, or they're having better relationships with the students in their class because they've got something to eat,” said Emily Sonnemann, the Culinary Arts teacher at Madison East who helped blossom this program. “That's pretty amazing.”
With inflation still raising prices and COVID benefits rolling back, food pantries are in high demand. People at Second Harvest say supporting families is important, and so is trying to reduce the stigma of using School Markets.
“When I think of a market, I think of produce and outdoor and airy perishable things,” explains Brian Squire, the Youth and Family Initiatives Manager at Second Harvest . “That's the image we want young people to think about when they think about accessing a School Market. We want them to be excited about accessing produce. We want them to be excited about accessing milk and eggs and cheese and bread and other things they can utilize at home to make meals for themselves and their families.”