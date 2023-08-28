MMSD schools ready for students, made possible by 2020 referenda

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students in the Madison Metropolitan School District are getting ready to head back to school and some might be walking into what looks like a new building.
Capital High School, Southside Elementary School and Vel Phillips Memorial High School are all ready for students on their first day. It is made possible by the community's approval of operating and facilities referenda in 2020.
The district took the old Hoyt Elementary School and MSCR building on Regent Street and turned it into Capital High School.
"When we were in three different locations, it was really difficult to get a sense of identity," a spokesperson said.
Students would say, 'Oh I'm Capital West side, I'm Capital East side.' Now the schools are 'all under the same umbrella and [are] Capital High.'
27 News got a tour of Capital High School. Renovated areas include a new common area, teacher's lounge and culinary classrooms.