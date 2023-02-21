MMSD schools to close Wednesday due to winter storm

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) is one of a number of school districts that have called off classes on Wednesday due to the incoming winter storm.
MMSD officials made the announcement Tuesday night, citing the potential for hazardous travel conditions.
All MMSD schools and facilities will be closed Wednesday. That means all after-school activities and all MSCR programs, activities and rentals are canceled.
District officials say they will continue to monitor the forecast for Thursday and will provide information on any additional closures or delays as soon as it is available.
Many other districts are closing Wednesday or are switching to virtual classes. You can check on your district by clicking here.