...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MMSD schools to close Wednesday due to winter storm

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) is one of a number of school districts that have called off classes on Wednesday due to the incoming winter storm.

MMSD officials made the announcement Tuesday night, citing the potential for hazardous travel conditions.

All MMSD schools and facilities will be closed Wednesday. That means all after-school activities and all MSCR programs, activities and rentals are canceled.

District officials say they will continue to monitor the forecast for Thursday and will provide information on any additional closures or delays as soon as it is available.

Many other districts are closing Wednesday or are switching to virtual classes. You can check on your district by clicking here.

