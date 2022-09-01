MMSD students return to school with new teachers, additional mental health staffing

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District is welcoming students back on Thursday.
MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins talked to the Wake Up Wisconsin crew about what families in the district have to look forward to.
"Totally excited. Every year is this kind of energy coming and just getting ready to meet all the students out," said Jenkins.
He said the pandemic took a toll on the amount of teachers in the district, but now, they have been seeing a historic number of teachers hired.
"At this point, we've hired over 534 individuals for our district teachers," he said.
They still have a number of open positions, but Jenkins said they are on the right track.
As for keeping those teachers and students safe, he said officials have been planning for that all summer.
"We spent time out in the community, various communities here in Madison. But we as a team have been together, really trying to plan and think this year about connections, how we're going to make connections," Jenkins said.
He said they want to put an emphasis on social, emotional and mental health. Additional mental health professionals have been hired to help with that.