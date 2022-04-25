MMSD students, staff and leaders hold land acknowledgement ceremony

MADISON (WKOW) -- MMSD students, staff and district leaders took part in a historic ceremony Monday, recognizing the indigenous peoples that first lived in southern Wisconsin.
The land acknowledgement ceremony celebrated the installation of plaques at all district schools, recognizing the Ho-Chunk Nation and other Wisconsin tribes. A group of students came up with the idea.
"Some of our indigenous students always talking about the invisibility that they feel at schools. And so this is one step in lifting the profile of our native students that attend Madison School District schools," said Sean Saiz, a member of the parent committee that organized the celebration.
The ceremony is part of a larger initiative to which the district is committed.
The Native American Committee will be working with district leaders to develop curriculum focused on indigenous peoples.