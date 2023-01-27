MMSD Superintendent expresses heartbreak following release of Tyre Nichols arrest video

MADISON (WKOW) — The superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District is joining city leaders who issued statements on the video release of Tyre Nichols' arrest.

Carlton Jenkins opened his statement by quoting civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer: aren't we all "sick and tired of being sick and tired."

He evokes the quote while referencing the "nationwide shortage of human decency and justice for all."

He then broaches the number of tragedies the United States has faced since the beginning of the new year — including multiple mass shootings in California and the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis, TN, during his arrest.

Nichols died three days after the arrest, and all five former officers are facing criminal charges, including second degree murder.

The video of the arrest was published Friday evening.

"Expressing and processing the pain and heartbreak we feel for those impacted by these tragedies is exhausting," Jenkins writes. "Although I have never met Tyre Nichols; when learning about him, I feel like I know him. I see Tyre in the scholars who walk through our school doors each day, full of hope and dreams as they work towards reaching their full potential."

Jenkins is calling on the community to "not rest on hope alone.

"Regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, political beliefs, age, disability, or how we identify, we should be common in our humanity," Jenkins writes.

He calls for action to "replenish our supply of human decency and justice."