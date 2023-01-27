 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 3 AM
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Scattered blowing
and drifting may be possible Saturday night in early Sunday
morning with increasing winds, especially in open areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MMSD Superintendent expresses heartbreak following release of Tyre Nichols arrest video

  • Updated
  • 0
Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins MMSD superintendent

Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins, superintendent, Madison Metropolitan School District

MADISON (WKOW) — The superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District is joining city leaders who issued statements on the video release of Tyre Nichols' arrest. 

Carlton Jenkins opened his statement by quoting civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer: aren't we all "sick and tired of being sick and tired."

He evokes the quote while referencing the "nationwide shortage of human decency and justice for all." 

He then broaches the number of tragedies the United States has faced since the beginning of the new year — including multiple mass shootings in California and the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis, TN, during his arrest. 

Nichols died three days after the arrest, and all five former officers are facing criminal charges, including second degree murder. 

The video of the arrest was published Friday evening. 

"Expressing and processing the pain and heartbreak we feel for those impacted by these tragedies is exhausting," Jenkins writes. "Although I have never met Tyre Nichols; when learning about him, I feel like I know him. I see Tyre in the scholars who walk through our school doors each day, full of hope and dreams as they work towards reaching their full potential."

Jenkins is calling on the community to "not rest on hope alone.

"Regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, political beliefs, age, disability, or how we identify, we should be common in our humanity," Jenkins writes. 

He calls for action to "replenish our supply of human decency and justice." 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you