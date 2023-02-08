MMSD superintendent plans to retire in July

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Metropolitan School District's superintendent will retire over the summer.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said Dr. Carlton Jenkins is retiring so he can spend more time with his grandson.

“There are times when we all struggle with choosing between doing what is right and doing what is right,” Jenkins said. “My three-year-old grandson, the joy of my life, is in his formative years, and I am looking forward to being more available to nurture and support his growth and development.”

Jenkins worked as an educator for 34 years in several roles across the country. He served as a Beloit Public School's principal and has been MMSD's superintendent since August 2020.

Jenkins said working in "such an outstanding community" has been a joy.

“Through it all, the lessons I have learned from this community have made me stronger as an educator, leader, and person,” he said.

Jenkins said his last day is July 28.

The district will provide more information on the transition process in the upcoming weeks.