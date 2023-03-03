MMSD to receive $1 million donation to support Village Builders Project

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District will receive a $1 million donation from Communities in Schools.
The money will support the district's Village Builders Project.
The district launched the Village Builders Project last fall, to address the disruption in learning and social emotional wellness of students caused by the pandemic.
The project’s launch included using federal ESSER funds to add 55 staff positions across 22 schools to support students and their families.
In addition to the million dollar donation, CIS is providing virtual and in-person support from CIS staff members, a package valued at $345,000 over 3 years at no cost to the district.
CIS is a non-profit organization working with school districts across the United States.