MMSD to resume summer programming Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District will resume regular summer programming Thursday and Friday after canceling programming Wednesday due to the poor air quality.
In a letter to MMSD/MSCR families, interim superintendent Lisa Kvistad said the return to regular programming includes summer semester classes (including ESY), MMSD athletic practices and programming, and MSCR programming.
Kvistad said the district is still monitoring air quality and, should conditions change, the district will adjust programming as needed and inform families and program participants using the regular communication channels.
The interim superintendent said families can always make the decision to keep their child home if they are concerned about outdoor air quality or weather conditions. Summer semester absences related to outdoor air quality will be excused.