Mobile food pantry visits Middleton church, teaches kids about food insecurity

MADISON (WKOW) — Kids from a Middleton church got a hands-on learning experience about childhood hunger on Thursday thanks to a visit from a mobile food pantry.
Munch, The River Food Pantry's mobile meal program, stopped by St. Lukes Lutheran Church to show vacation bible school students how and why the program delivers free lunches to kids and adults in low-income neighborhoods.
During the visit, Munch Coordinator Jarod Hoffarth and interns Lane Lemke and Emma Gellerstedt gave a tour of the Munch vehicle, taught the students how to read nutrition facts and answered questions about food pantries.
“It’s important to teach kids about hunger and food insecurity in our community and how they can help,” said Rhonda Adams, Executive Director of The River. “We are grateful to St. Luke’s for requesting this wonderful educational opportunity to learn how we can all help nourish our neighbors in need.
To top it off, the students got to experience the distribution process by choosing from a selection of fresh fruit, snacks and drinks.
You can visit Munch's website to donate, and you can contact munch@riverfoodpantry.org to learn more about their educational outreach opportunities.