Mobile home destroyed in fire near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) — A fire destroyed a mobile home at the Pride of America Campground early Tuesday morning.
According to a post from the Portage Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to W7520 West Bush Road in the town of Pacific at about 2:30 a.m. That's about three miles southeast of Portage.
Firefighters came upon a one-story wood-frame mobile home fully engulfed in flames. They immediately got to work in order to protect nearby homes and buildings.
Two other homes were damaged by the fire. The mobile home where the fire started was deemed a total loss by officials.
The Portage Fire Department said the cause of the fire was undetermined.