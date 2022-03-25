Mom upset, school district investigating after teacher reads book with n-word

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The book "Jackie & Me" is stirring up controversy in Beloit for its use of the n-word.
In a statement a community organizer shared with 27 News, Tasha Bell said her son's fourth grade teacher said the n-word while reading the book out loud to the class on March 10.
Bell said the principal of Cunningham Intermediate School called her and confirmed the teacher read the book and said the n-word.
"These words have no place within any classroom," Bell said in the statement.
Friday, the School District of Beloit said in a statement that it "does not condone the inappropriate use of racial slurs in a classroom." The statement added that "Jackie & Me" is not a part of the district's curriculum.
However, the district said it is okay for teachers to use some material that isn't included in that curriculum.
"We do believe that teachers should have a level of professional autonomy in order to bring additional text into their classrooms as extended learning opportunities for students," the statement said. "With that autonomy, comes a professional responsibility to prepare students and the learning environment."
In addition to the statement shared with 27 News, Bell also wrote a letter to the school board and it was read at the most recent board meeting on March 15.
"This book is full of derogatory terms, full of them," Bell wrote in the letter. "These words did not add to value to the lesson about the great Jackie Robinson. What these words did is inflict trauma on all of the students that were forced to listen to this book under the guise of education."
Dan Gutman, the book's author, took to Facebook to defend his work.
He said, as he was writing the book, he decided leaving out the n-word and other racial slurs "would be sugarcoating the truth."
"I thought it was important for readers to see the abuse that Jackie Robinson (and Black Americans in general) had to endure," he wrote in the now-deleted post.
Gutman said his book was removed from the school's library. 27 News reached out to the School District of Beloit about that claim, but has not heard back.
The district said it is reviewing the content of the book and is investigating a complaint regarding the teacher's conduct.