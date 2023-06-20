Money from shared revenue plan could address rural EMS shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Leaders in Wisconsin's emergency medical services industry say money from the newly signed shared revenue bill has the potential to be a game changer.
Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) signed the bill Tuesday in Wausau. It will provide hundreds of millions of dollars for local governments to spend on first responders, public works and transportation.
Alan DeYoung, the executive director of the Wisconsin EMS Association, said that money can help address the ongoing worker shortage rural EMS departments are facing.
He said, right now, many small communities struggle to always have people ready to respond to medical emergencies.
"Many areas have been dropping their 911 calls, not purposely, of course," he said. "They just don't have the staff or the funds to do so."
He attributed the staffing problem to many small departments continuing to rely on volunteers despite a changing landscape.
"The volunteers aren't there anymore," he said. "So we have to make a transition to some type of paid model."
That's where the shared revenue money comes in. James Small, the rural EMS outreach manager for the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health, said the new funding can help municipalities hire EMTs.
"It's going to allow part-time and full-time staff to be added, or at least pay a portion of that cost so it's not as big of a lift for the local tax payer," he said.
A long time coming
Small said this is the biggest funding boost for EMS he's seen in his entire career, and it's one he had long since given up hoping for.
"Tomorrow is my 30th year since I got my license, and we're at the same level of revenue today as what was on that day," he said Tuesday. "Now, that's changing, and we've moved it forward."
While DeYoung said the new infusion of state money is a good start to boosting EMS department budgets, he said there's still more work to be done.
"This is one step in the funding piece," he said. "We need twice this amount to get it to a level where everybody has 24/7 reliable EMS service."
Working out the details
Right now, it's not clear exactly how much money each EMS department will get. The shared revenue will go local governments, and then city, village and town leaders will decide how to allocate the funding between police and fire departments, EMS, public works and transportation.