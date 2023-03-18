Monona apartment fire 'under control'; Red Cross opening shelter for displaced residents

MONONA (WKOW) -- Crews have contained the fire at a 70-unit apartment building, City of Monona Fire and EMS Chief Jeremy McMullen said in a news release.
Multiple agencies were called to the fire at Monona Hills Apartments shortly before 3:45 Saturday morning.
When crews got on scene, they saw flames, with smoke coming from the second floor.
Multiple apartment units have been evacuated, and the Red Cross is opening a shelter Saturday morning for displaced residents.
The shelter will open after 9 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road in Monona.
The Red Cross says anyone displaced by the fire is welcome to go there for a comfortable place to stay, food and other essentials.
The Red Cross estimates roughly 70 people will be using the shelter.
Anyone displaced by the fire who needs assistance is asked to call 1-800-236-8680.
No injuries have been reported from the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.