Monona church hosts ribbon cutting for new facility

MONONA (WKOW) -- Monona's first congregation to hold services entirely in Spanish has a brand new building.
The faith community has been gathering for more than two decades, but its leaders bought a new building last July. Over the past year, they have completely renovated the interior, and they gave the congregation a new name.
Casa de Fe used to be known as Iglesia Restauracion y Vida. The church is owned and run by Latinos, and led by Pastors Pedro and Elena Ruiz.
Casa de Fe held the first services in its new building in January 2022. Saturday, local faith leaders and elected officials gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Erika Tecua, the master of ceremonies for the event, said community members have been supportive of the changes.
"We've seen nothing but support from the city of Monona so far and congratulations and welcomes," she said. "We're excited to build more partnerships as we build our future here."
The congregation has already engaged in community outreach, including efforts to help the homeless and service outings by the congregation’s men, also known as Legendarios.