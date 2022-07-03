Monona Community Festival brings fun to all ages

MONONA (WKOW) -- The Monona Community Festival is in full swing this Fourth of July weekend.
The free family-friendly event offers carnival rides, live music and magicians and more.
There is also a festival beer garden and over a dozen food trucks.
Eric Redding, Monona Festival President, said that he and other organizers made it a goal to make the three-day weekend fun, without breaking the bank.
"The economic situation is obviously not great across the country, so one of the things that we really try and do is to keep our prices low," Redding said. "We're not raising our beer prices. We're not really raising our food prices. Everything is pretty much staying the same, so regardless of how much money you have in your pocket book, we'll want to make sure that the festival is an affordable place for everyone."
New this year, the festival also offered a cornhole competition. 50 people participated.
"We wanted some fun activities that adults could participate in, but then also that people could come and watch and cornhole is such a tradition for the Wisconsin area and it's such a fun event for everyone," Redding said.
The festival will wrap up with a firework show at Winnequah Park at dusk as long as the weather cooperates.
More information about what to expect from the Monona Community Festival can be found here.