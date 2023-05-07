Monona Farmers Market celebrates 20th anniversary on opening day

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) — The Monona Farmers Market celebrated its 20th anniversary Sunday on its opening day for 2023.
Market-goers enjoyed live, local music from 10 a.m. to noon, as well as fresh, local produce and various other locally made products.
Aaron Dalbec, Monona Farmers Market President, said the market serves anywhere from 1,110 to 1,500 people each week.
"It has become a Sunday morning ritual that people really look forward to," Dalbec said. "They come for the music, the community and, of course, the produce."
The farmers market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday through October.
You can find location and parking information here, and a full list of the market's vendors here.