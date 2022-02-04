Monona Fire Department to cut down on lights and sirens during some emergency responses

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Monona Fire Department is changing how it responds to emergencies.
The department is one of 50 nationwide that has been selected to participate in an effort to reduce the use of lights and sirens both responding to, and transporting from, calls of service.
"When you're transporting, you're also increasing risk to the patient for accidents," said Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen. "The number of accidents that occur because of lights and sirens being activated is pretty large."
Chief McMullen says based on research on response times in Monona, patient outcomes don't suffer from cutting back on the use of lights and sirens.
"For most types of calls, there's no real need to run emergency to get there because an extra 30 or 45 seconds isn't going to make a difference in the patient outcome," McMullen continued.
The calls that would need the use of sirens and lights would be determined on a case-by-case basis. In events where timing is critical, like in the instance of a cardiac arrest, stroke, or fire, sirens and lights would be used.
"Everything is an emergency to the person who calls," McMullen said. "So there's no reduction in service; it's a matter of how we safely get there and safely transport the patient to the hospital."
McMullen says he hopes the effort eventually becomes a county-wide initiative.