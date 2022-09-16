Monona Grove High School cancels classes Friday after beloved art teacher dies

MONONA (WKOW) -- Monona Grove High School will not be holding classes this Friday so students and staff can grieve the death of a beloved art teacher.
In a Facebook post, the school says Charles Pyng collapsed while coaching a tennis match Thursday evening and did not recover. He was the boys and girls tennis coach, and the Anime Club and Asian Club advisor.
Pyng lived in Monona and leaves behind his wife and three children.
The building will still be open, and high school students and staff are encouraged to come in for support, counseling and companionship in grief.
Support is available to all students districtwide.
The post states that no other decisions regarding any extracurricular activities or anything beyond Friday have been made. A decision about any other events will be made on Friday, and families will be informed of what's decided.