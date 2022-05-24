Monona Grove student files civil rights lawsuit alleging 'unreasonable search' for drugs during field trip

MONONA (WKOW) — A civil rights lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Monona Grove High School student who claims his rights were violated while on a field trip with the Black Student Union in April.
The minor student is Black and not identified in the lawsuit that seeks unspecified punitive damages from the Monona Grove School District and four chaperones, who are white.
The Field Trip
On April 5, members of Monona Grove Black Student Union embarked on a field trip to New Orleans, visiting historically black colleges and culturally important sights. It's a trip they had amassed $20,000 for through months of fundraising.
Around 30 students came on the trip after applying and having to meet GPA and attendance standards. Of those 30, only six were boys and all six are Black.
Seven chaperones attended the trip: two advisors of the Black Student Union, a counselor and four people identified as defendants in the lawsuit. Those four are Molly Rilling, Tanya Greene, Scott Groff and Emily Hunn — all employees at the district.
The lawsuit states students had to agree to their bags being searched at the start of the trip, in which "nothing of interest" was located. It claims that the requirement to search bags is not standard, citing procedures when sports teams travel.
The lawsuit claims up until April 6, the trip "had been a great success," and there were not any disciplinary incidents.
April 6 Search
The lawsuit stems around an incident that took place when students and chaperones stopped for food while on their way back to Wisconsin.
The group stopped at a McDonald's in Louisiana, where most got off the bus for food or to use the bathroom.
The lawsuit states the fast food restaurant smelled like marijuana — although no one was visibly smoking.
The lawsuit says the plaintiff got food and ate it with friends, but never went into the bathroom, before returning to the bus.
The chaperones also noticed the odor of marijuana, and according to the lawsuit decided to search only the six boys. The lawsuit claims Rilling told Hunn the smell was strongest near a male student only identified as "C." The lawsuit claims the plaintiff did not sit by C.
By the time the chaperones decided to search the boys, four of them, including the plaintiff, returned to the bus. They were ordered off of the bus with their bags. The lawsuit claims that inside the restaurant "the defendants accused the boys of having drugs," ordering them to empty their pockets while their peers watched.
The Black Student Union advisors intervened before the boys bags were searched. No drugs were located in their pockets.
Marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes only in Louisiana. Possessing up to 14 grams of recreational marijuana is decriminalized.
Asking for an explanation
The lawsuit claims the next day, while still traveling back to Wisconsin, students "demanded an explanation for the unlawful searches."
Greene spoke of Rilling claiming to have seen smoking a blunt and hearing someone telling him to "put it out, put it out." The lawsuit states both of these claims are lies.
Groff told students he found a "marijuana shake" in the bathroom, but had not said anything about it.
Students asked twice if the chaperones would have searched members of the ski team, to which they allegedly said they would not have.
The damages the lawsuit seeks
The lawsuit alleges the plaintiff's fourth and 14th constitutional amendment rights were violated during the search, and lists three claims in which damages are sought.
The first is unlawful search and seizure / failure to intervene. This is directly related to the plaintiff having to empty his pockets "without reasonable suspicion or probable cause." The lawsuit says the defendants either participated in the search or failed to intervene.
The second is equal protection violation / failure to intervene. The lawsuit claims the defendants "intentionally or recklessly discriminated" against the plaintiff because of his race and gender by the search.
The third is racially motivated illegal search / failure to intervene. The lawsuit states the defendants "intentionally engaged in a racially discriminatory seizure and search" of the plaintiff, denying him "equal benefits under the law."
In each claim, the plaintiff is seeking unspecified punitive damages. He is seeking a trial by jury.
A statement from Monona Grove School District Superintendent Dan Olson reads as follows:
"We take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but are unable to comment on pending litigation."