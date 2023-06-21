 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Monona hires next city administrator

  • Updated
  • 0
Neil Stechschulte

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) — Monona announced it hired its next city administrator.

The city said in a statement it hired Neil Stechshulte. He starts his duties in July. 

Stechschulte was recently the city of Green Bay's community and economic development director. There, he managed several departments and 45 people. Before that, he also worked as Sun Prairie's director of economic development for 15 years.

He was also named one of the “Top 15 Most Influential People in Greater Madison” by In Business Magazine in 2016.

According to the city, Stechschulte is excited to return to Dane County, where he'll jump into several new projects and initiatives. One of these is making a plan for a new civic and public safety building.

Tags

Recommended for you