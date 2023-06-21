Monona hires next city administrator

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) — Monona announced it hired its next city administrator.
The city said in a statement it hired Neil Stechshulte. He starts his duties in July.
Stechschulte was recently the city of Green Bay's community and economic development director. There, he managed several departments and 45 people. Before that, he also worked as Sun Prairie's director of economic development for 15 years.
He was also named one of the “Top 15 Most Influential People in Greater Madison” by In Business Magazine in 2016.
According to the city, Stechschulte is excited to return to Dane County, where he'll jump into several new projects and initiatives. One of these is making a plan for a new civic and public safety building.