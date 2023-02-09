Monona home suffers $50K in damages after attic fire

MONONA (WKOW) -- A Monona home's attic caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Monona Fire Department.
Fire crews were dispatched to a home on Outlook Street around 2:30 for report of a possible fire, as there was smoke coming from the home's roof.
A fire was found in the home's attic, and it was quickly extinguished. However, there were a number of hotspots throughout the attic, and it took another 90 minutes for crews to declare the fire was completely out.
The fire damage was contained to the attic.
The family safely evacuated along with their pets, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was determined to be electrical in nature.
Damage to the house is estimated to be $50,000.