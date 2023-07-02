Monona hosts Fourth of July community festival

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- People gathered at Winnequah Park on Sunday for the first day of the Monona Community Festival.
The Monona Community Festival brings excitement to the town with carnival rides, competitions, live music and Fourth of July celebrations.
The festivities kicked off with a chance to win $5,000 in the hole-in-one contest. The competitive spirit remained throughout the day as visitors watched or participated in a strongman contest, trivia and a Mad City Cornhole tournament.
"It's a really fun event. It's been around a long time," Stacey Washa, the owner of Mad City Cornhole, said.
The community fest also sponsored local vendors who served food and drinks from 11:00 a.m. until midnight.
The festivities will continue through Tuesday as guests celebrate the Fourth of July Holiday.
"They do a great firework display on the Fourth," Washa said.