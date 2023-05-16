Monona K9 Jakko helps in arrest during Madison vehicle pursuit

MONONA (WKOW) -- Monona Police and its K9 unit assisted the Dane County Sheriff's Office in a vehicle pursuit early Monday morning.
In a Facebook post, the Monona Police Department said they learned about the pursuit at about 12:10 a.m. near the Beltline and Highway 51.
Despite multiple efforts to stop the 31-year-old driver, he continued to dodge authorities.
At one police, police said the suspect's vehicle stopped along Highway 30 and the Madison man got out of the car. He looked like he was going to surrender, but then he ran away.
Monona Police said they warned the man to stop running, or he could be hurt by K9 Jakko. He didn't listen and Jakko was deployed.
The K9 successfully apprehended the suspect. Johnnie Anderson was treated for wounds to his forearm before being taken to the Dane County Jail.
Anderson has a criminal history, including reckless driving.