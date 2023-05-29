 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Monona Memorial Day Parade returns for 66th year

  • Updated
  • 0
Monona Memorial Day Parade

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Monona Memorial Day Parade returned for its 66th year. The sidewalks were packed along the one-mile route on Monona Drive.

Parade organizer Kelly Slack says various community groups, school groups and local businesses chipped in to make the parade possible. They've been planning it all year.

"We are super excited to be inviting people from all over southern Wisconsin into Monona and Madison to have this great parade, get all the community involved and, first and foremost, honor our veterans," she said.

She says one of the most rewarding moments comes on Memorial Day morning.

"At 9 a.m. on Monday, Memorial Day, it's like a wand goes off and everyone is here together," she said. "I mean, it's not magic, but at 9 a.m. on Monday, it feels like magic."

Tags

Recommended for you