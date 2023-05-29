Monona Memorial Day Parade returns for 66th year

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Monona Memorial Day Parade returned for its 66th year. The sidewalks were packed along the one-mile route on Monona Drive.
Parade organizer Kelly Slack says various community groups, school groups and local businesses chipped in to make the parade possible. They've been planning it all year.
"We are super excited to be inviting people from all over southern Wisconsin into Monona and Madison to have this great parade, get all the community involved and, first and foremost, honor our veterans," she said.
She says one of the most rewarding moments comes on Memorial Day morning.
"At 9 a.m. on Monday, Memorial Day, it's like a wand goes off and everyone is here together," she said. "I mean, it's not magic, but at 9 a.m. on Monday, it feels like magic."