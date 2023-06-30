Monona officer 'temporarily crushed' during pursuit of 20-year-old suspect

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) — The Monona Police Department took a 20-year-old into custody Thursday night after a car chase resulted in one officer getting hurt.
Chief Brian Chaney said the incident started when an officer tried to pull over a car with no license plates on the Beltline around 9 p.m. Instead of stopping, the driver "rapidly" drove away, leading officers on a chase on westbound Highway 12 and on and off various exits.
The vehicle was eventually stopped on Park Street near Drake Street after it hit a tire deflation device. At this point, Chaney said the driver ran from the vehicle, which was still in drive, with a gun. The driverless car hit a Monona officer and "temporarily crushed" him against a squad car.
Chaney said while the suspect ran, he tried to carjack another vehicle — but was unsuccessful. At another point, he threw the gun he was carrying — which was later found to be loaded and reported as stolen.
Eventually, Chaney said the previously pinned officer was able to rejoin the search and deployed K9 Jakko. Jakko apprehended the man.
Chaney identifies the suspect as Jaquann Williams, 20, of Madison.
At the time of his arrest, Chaney said Williams had two active arrest warrants. He said his department plans to refer several charges, including attempted felony alluding, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of stolen property.
Monona police are still looking to make contact with the person who Williams tried to carjack. That person is asked to contact the department at 608-222-0463.