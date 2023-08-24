Monona police arrest 17-year-old after Beltline chase

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- Monona police arrested a teenager who they say raced an SUV down the Beltline at 110 mph and ran away from officers.
Monona Police Department Assistant Chief Sara Deuman said an officer was on Stoughton Road when they saw an SUV speed past.
The SUV then ran a red light and got on the Beltline, at which point it was driving erratically and going toward the shoulder.
The officer gave chase, and the driver turned off the SUV's headlights and sped away at over 110 mph.
The pursuit ended when the driver lost control while exiting the Beltline at Fish Hatchery Road and crashed into the median.
Two people inside the vehicle tried to run away but were caught immediately.
Dueman said the third person -- who she identifies as a 17-year-old from Madison -- kept running despite officers telling him to stop. She said he kept reaching for his waistband while doing so.
Officers then used a taser on him, and after he was taken into custody, a loaded handgun was found in his waistband.
Dueman said the 17-year-old was arrested for resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. Additional charges may be referred.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463.