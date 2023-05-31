Monona police arrest man after he speeds away at 100 mph on Beltline

MONONA (WKOW) — A man was arrested Monday after Monona police say he drove away from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 mph.
Monona Police Department Chief Brian Chaney said an officer was monitoring Beltline traffic near South Towne Drive around 10 p.m. when they saw a sedan going 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.
When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver pulled off onto the shoulder but didn't stop. Chaney said the driver then sped away, reaching speeds over 100 mph on the eastbound Beltline heading toward HWY 51.
Officers called off the pursuit but began working to track down the suspect.
Eventually, officers spotted the suspect vehicle on Madison's east side. An hour later, officers found the suspect in front of a home on Brandie Road near Nakoosa Trail.
Chaney said the suspect — who he identified as David Fuchs, 39, of Madison — surrendered peacefully. Bodycam footage captured Fuchs admitting he evaded officers and saying he "freaked" and should have stopped, according to Chaney.
Fuchs was arrested for felony eluding and taken to the Dane County Jail on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections violation.
Chaney asks the public to not try to run from police officers and endanger the lives of others, saying it's "simply not worth it."