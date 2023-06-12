Monona police call for information after skatepark vandalized

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) — The Monona Police Department is asking the public for help identifying those responsible for vandalism at a skatepark.
Police Chief Brian Chaney tells 27 News in an email that Parks and Recreation workers reported the graffiti at the Monona skatepark on Thursday. However, he said it's suspected the park was vandalized Wednesday evening.
No suspect information is available, but Chaney hopes someone who knows those responsible will come forward.
Anyone with information should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online through p3tips.com. Tipsters who give information that leads to a citation or arrest will be given a cash reward.
Chaney also said the suspect may qualify for programming through the Dane County Community Restorative Court instead of a ticket or charge.