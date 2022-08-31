Monona Police Department announces its new school traffic safety initiative

MONONA (WKOW) -- The first day of school for many kids in southern Wisconsin is almost here, and safety is top of mind for both staff and law enforcement.
The Monona Police Department announced a new initiative to address dangerous driving around school zones on Wednesday.
"We're taking the efforts at the Monona Police Department to make sure that we send a strong and resounding message about traffic safety and the importance of keeping our most precious commodity safe. And that is our kids," Chief Brian Chaney said.
For Monona Grove High School employees like Toren Young, starting the school year in the right direction means paying close attention to the roads and cross walks.
"It's definitely a scary thing when you got kids out here, going to lunch or starting their day off, and someone speeding by past crosswalks, and things like that," Young said.
Both Chaney and Young add that school hours are during all times children are present. As one of the strength and conditioning coaches at the high school, Young said students are around throughout the day and for hours following the last bell.
"I mean, after hours, we have various sports and clubs going on right now, throughout the early summer and fall. So even at five o'clock, kids are leaving for practices or heading home from workouts and things like that," Young said.
According to Chaney, distracted driving is a "major killer in Wisconsin." He said in 2022 so far, police have investigated 162 crashes. Additionally, he said police have conducted more than 850 traffic stops and issued more than 500 citations.
"We're serious about traffic enforcement here in Monona. You're probably going to see a new PSA coming from me, and it's probably going to be a little bit of a change of tune from the smiley face you've been seeing since I've started this job," Chaney said.
Monona Police said the new initiative is not a secret, and they want people to know there will be increased police presence near school zones.
"We want folks to slow down, pay attention and be cognizant that there might be a police officer monitoring the road conditions and traffic speeds at your location," Chaney said.
Chaney said fines increase in a school zone and that officers are going to be less likely to give out warnings to those who violate the rules of the road.