Monona police K-9 Jakko 'invaluable' in high-risk weapons offense arrest

MONONA (WKOW) — Monona Police Department Chief Brian Cheney said K-9 Jakko was instrumental in a high-risk arrest early Tuesday morning.
Around 5 a.m., Monona police responded to a vehicle pursuit stemming from a shots fired call in Madison. As Monona police responded to assist, Madison police called off its pursuit.
Soon after, Chaney said Monona K-9 officer found the suspect vehicle near Milwaukee Street and Meadowlark Drive. They then waited for backup so they could safely arrest the suspects.
However, the suspects then drove away, so Monona officers followed.
Chaney said the pursuit lasted for several miles along southbound HWY 51 until the vehicle stopped near Voges Road after Madison police used a tire deflation device. The suspects then ran away, with police pursuing them.
Monona police said one of the suspects running away appeared to be armed with a handgun, so K-9 Jakko was deployed. He immediately apprehended the subject.
Another subject continued to run, and after warnings to surrender, K-9 Jakko was used to catch them.
Four of the five subjects were arrested and turned over to Madison police, with one remaining at large. Monona police are referring charges of attempted eluding and resisting arrest.
Two handguns were recovered during the investigation, and the suspects caught by K-9 Jakko were treated for bite injuries at a local hospital.
Chaney said weapon offenses are "unacceptable" and pointed to how important K-9s are to give police less lethal options when they're involved in dangerous situations.
"The successful deployment of K9 Jakko very well prevented a more serious and potentially deadly outcome today," Chaney said. "I’d like to express my appreciation to the community for supporting our police K-9 program and empowering MOPD to do the job expected of us.”