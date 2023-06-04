Monona police looking for person who ran away from officers in middle of miles-long chase

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Monona Police Department (MOPD) is looking for a passenger who ran away from a car that led officers on a chase early Sunday morning.
MOPD said in a release that the Madison Police Department notified them around 12:30 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle wanted in connection with an incident involving a handgun and battery. About 30 minutes later, a Monona police officer saw the car on the Beltline near Monona Drive.
MOPD said the officer tried to stop the car, but the driver led officers on chase for several miles onto I-90 and Highway 30 before heading back into Madison.
According to the release, the driver of the car stopped on Northport Drive, and a person got out of the car and ran away. Officers tried to find the person, but they weren't able to.
The driver then went down a dead end road but didn't surrender to officers. Instead, the driver turned the vehicle around and charged at an MOPD squad car. The officer moved to avoid a crash, and the driver headed into the Town of Westport. They drove down another dead end street before surrendering.
Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said officers arrested the 19-year-old driver and turned his vehicle over to the Madison Police Department. He faces tentative charges of felony attempted eluding and second degree recklessly endangering safety.
MOPD is asking anyone with information about who the passenger is and where they are to call (608) 222-0463. Anyone who wants to submit an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or go to P3Tips.com. Police say tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.