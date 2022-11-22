 Skip to main content
Monona police searching for armed robbery suspect

  • Updated
Monona gas station robbery suspect

MONONA (WKOW) — The Monona Police Department is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Chief Brian Chaney said police responded to a Shell gas station on E. Broadway for report of an armed robbery.

He said the suspect brandished a handgun and struck an employee, injuring them.

When the suspect left the store, Chaney said they took an undisclosed amount of property with them.

Chaney describes the suspect as a Black male, with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a black winter coat with a hood, black Puma running pants with blue or purple stripes on the outside of the legs.

Police also provided an image of a vehicle in their Facebook post.

If you have information on this crime, call the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463 or you can make anonymous call to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

