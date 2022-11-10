Monona police searching for duo who stole 'felony amount' of merchandise, rammed squad car

MONONA (WKOW) -- The Monona Police Department is searching for two people who intentionally rammed a squad car with their SUV after stealing a "felony amount" of merchandise Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release posted on Facebook, Monona police responded to a theft at the Kohl's on W. Broadway around 3:40 p.m.
As police surrounded the suspect vehicle, a black Acura MDX SUV, with their squad cars, the male suspect "intentionally and recklessly rammed" one of the occupied squad cars.
The officers followed the SUV south of Monona into Fitchburg, eventually stopping because of the speed and dangers to drivers in the area.
Police say the SUV, which now has front-end damage, was seen on the south and west sides of Madison, but law enforcement wasn't able to stop the vehicle.
Monona police have confirmed the SUV's Wisconsin license plate (ACV-8785) was stolen from a similar SUV in the Madison area.
Police believe the duo has a history of retail theft in the Madison area.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts or identity of the suspects involved in this case, contact the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
No one was injured.
Police say the squad car's push bar was damaged.