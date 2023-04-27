Monona police searching for man who nearly hit officer after traffic stop

MONONA (WKOW) -- A 24-year-old Evansville man is wanted by police after nearly hitting a police officer while trying to escape a traffic stop.
The Monona Police Department reports police conducted a traffic stop Wednesday around noon on the on-ramp from Monona Drive to the Beltline because the driver was going 52 mph in a 30 mph area.
Police report the driver then "intentionally and recklessly" turned into the officer while speeding off, nearly striking the officer.
Monona police briefly followed the vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was found unoccupied in Monona business development off Engel Street a short time later. The suspect ran away from the scene, and Monona police and a Madison Police K-9 began searching for the suspect while nearby businesses searched their security footage.
Officers were not able to find him, citing a large amount of traffic in the area, which complicated the search.
Monona police report the man left behind his Wisconsin photo ID, so officers identified the driver as the man who escaped the traffic stop.
Monona police want to find Roberto Ahner, 24, of Evansville for a parole violation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding.
Police state he is currently on community supervision for armed robbery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Anyone with information on Ahner's whereabouts should contact the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463. Tipsters can also submit a tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.