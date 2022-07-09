 Skip to main content
Monona police searching for suspects in shots fired incident

Monona Police

MONONA (WKOW) -- Police are working to identify suspects in a shots fired incident that took place late Friday evening, according to the Monona Police Department.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, Monona police responded to a weapons offense in the area of Winnequah Road and Bridge Road.

Callers reported hearing a single gunshot, followed by a disturbance involving multiple people. All suspects left the area in three different vehicles before police arrived.

Police found a single shell casing in the area. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation. 

If you information regarding this incident, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463.

